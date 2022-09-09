WOW! THESE 7 cast members have been on Kundali Bhagya the longest

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is a popular Zee TV show which has been on since 2017 and is still being loved by the audience. It is the spin-off of the show Kumkum Bhagya. Both the shows have been running successfully for a long time now.

The narrative of Kundali Bhagya is about Preeta's serene life which turns chaotic after Karan marries her under unconventional circumstances. However, as a dutiful wife, she vows to nurture and protect her new family from those out to destroy them.

There have been multiple leaps in the show and many cast members have come and gone. But here is a list of the top 7 cast members who stayed the longest.

1. Shraddha Arya

She plays the lead role of Dr. Preeta on the show and has been on it since the very beginning. She started her career with Zee TV's talent hunt show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj; she became the first runner-up.

She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali opposite actor-director S. J. Surya. After that, she ventured into Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's Nishabd. She also appeared in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Paathshaala. She simultaneously ventured into the Telugu industry and did substantial roles in multiple films.

2. Dheeraj Dhoopar

He plays the male lead, Karan Luthra, on Kundali Bhagya and was a part of it until recently he took a paternity break.

Dhoopar started his career as a model and featured in over a hundred commercials for brands like Maruti Suzuki, Parker, Dabur Honey, Samsung Galaxy, and Videocon Mobile. Dhoopar made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. From 2013 to 2017, he portrayed Prem Bhardwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar where he gained immense popularity.

He is currenly a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

3. Manit Joura

He plays the role of Rishabh Luthra on Kundali Bhagya. Joura was seen on television in the Star Plus reality show Aaja Mahi Vay. He then appeared in television shows like Zee TV's 12/24 Karol Bagh and Ram Milaayi Jodi, and MTV India's Rush.

Joura made the transition from television to film with his debut in Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baaraat. He got an opportunity to work in a German film titled The Girl With The Indian Emerald. He played the main lead in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan on Star Plus.

4. Sanjay Gagnani

He plays the role of Prithvi Malhotra on Kundali Bhagya and was a part of Kumkum Bhagya for a short span as well. Gagnani has done many roles in Hindi television shows like Bairi Piya (2010), Hamari Devrani (2012), Encounter (2014), Veera (2015), Pyaar Ka The End (2013), Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein (2014), Savdhaan India (2012) and Halla Bol (2014).

5. Ruhi Chaturvedi

Ruhi has been playing the antagonist of Sheryln Rishabh Luthra on Kundali Bhagya since the beginning of the show.

Ruhi was a finalist of Miss India Worldwide 2010. She has modeled for Lakme Fashion Week, India Fashion Week, Rocky Star, JJ Valaya, Vikram Phadnis, Ritu Kumar, and Ritu Beri. She made her debut with a 2012 musical thriller film Aalaap where she played one of the protagonists.

6. Supriya Shukla

She has been a part of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya for long time. She quit Kundali this year itself. She played the character of Sarla on Kumkum Bhagya for 8 years and for 5 years on Kundali Bhagya.

Shukla started her acting career in 1992 with the TV serial Tanhai which was aired on Doordarshan. She has later worked in various serials including Bahu Begum (2019) and Naagin-4 (2018-2020).

Apart from TV appearances, she appeared in several Hindi movies including Parineeta (2005), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Main Tera Hero (2014) and 3 Idiots (2009).

7. Anjum Fakih

She has been playing the parallel lead on the show Kundali Bhagya in the role of Srishti.

Fakih decided to become a model when she was just 19 years old. In 2010, she ventured into Hindi television with an unnoticed part of Bonita Ahluwalia in the rom-com Mahi Way.

Post a five years hiatus, she returned to television in 2015 with Star Plus’s Tere Sheher Mein. In the same year, she also appeared in Time Machine. Late, Fakih starred as the evil antagonist Rani Rageshwari in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

Since August 2021, Fakih is seen as Maitri in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Apart from these people, the other names who have been on the show for a long time include Abhishekh Kapoor, Madhu Raja, Twinkle Vashisht, Neelam Mehra, Naveen Saini, Anisha Hinduja and Sanjana Phadke.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.