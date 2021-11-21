WOW: THESE lesser known facts about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan are sure to SURPRISE YOU!

MUMBAI: While most of us groove to the most popular and trending songs on the block, a small section of the audience actually goes on to acknowledge and find out the voice behind the melodious voice. A song which has been extremely popular among the music lovers these days is ‘Titliya Varga’ and the woman who has lent her soulful voice behind this is singer Afsana Khan.

She came into extreme limelight after her participation in Bigg Boss 15 for her naïve and innocent personality as well as her being very loud.

Well, we all know the basic things about her but today, we go on to understand her indepth and know more about who Afsana Khan really is.

Afsana was born in a lower-middle-class family in village Badal, Sri Muktsar Sahib. Her family has a background in music; Afsana’s grandfather and father were also singers.

Popular singer Sidhu Moosewala is a rakhi brother to Afsana

Khan’s father passed away when she was too young. She started singing locally to help support her family.

Afsana also appeared in “Rising Star”, the singing reality show as a contestant.

Afsana was in the news during Bigg Boss 13 for being an active supporter of Shehnaaz Gill.

