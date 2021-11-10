Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz breaks down as Afsana Khan gets eliminated; Karan Kundrra says “He got scared seeing him in that state as he genuinely cares for him”

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Afsana Khan loses her cool as she doesn’t get the VIP ticket and she feels that Umar backstabbed her and didn’t choose her.

She breaks down and creates rucks and takes a knife to almost hurt herself and that’s when Karan, Jay, and Umar try to stop her from hurting herself.

Apparently, she also had a huge tiff with Shamita and her anger shot up to another level and she almost was going to hurt herself.

Owing to which Bigg Boss decided to eliminate her from the show as this could be dangerous, in the beginning, she refused to leave the show but apparently, the makers told her that they would call her back once her health is fine.

Post her leaving the house Umar broke down and cried bitterly as he was close to her and somewhere regretted that he didn’t choose her but at that time he didn’t have any option left.

As Karan – Teja is way closer to him and because of Nishant he became the caption of the house and got the special powers in the first round and that’s why he chose these three to enter the VIP zone.

During the live feed, Karan was seen telling Tejaswi that after Afsana left the house he was trying to be strong but then when he saw Umar crying bitterly, he got very scared and didn’t know what to do as he genuinely cares for him and couldn’t see him in that state.

Well, there is no doubt that since the beginning of the show itself Karan was seen always supporting Umar and he proved his friendship and loyalty.

He proved Neha was wrong who said that Karan as no alliance and there is no clarity about who is his friend and enemy and clearly, he is using Umar, but this concern of his proved her point wrong.

Karan and Umar have set major friendship goals in the house and have stood by each other.

