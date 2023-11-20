WOW! THESE reels of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya with husband Vivek Dahiya will make you believe that true love still exists!

Divyanka is quite active on Instagram and she has shared some reels which will instantly make you fall in love with her…
Divyanka

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most loved celebrities on television.

While she gained immense fame with her stint in Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she soon participated in dancing reality show Nach Baliye 8 and more recently she was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant and in the thirteenth season as a challenger.

She is married to Vivek Dahiya who she met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein while shooting together and fell in love with each other. They have been married and their relationship is going strong since then.

Divyanka is also quite active on  Instagram and keeps her followers updated with the latest happenings of all what she is upto.  Along with her many posts and pictures, she has also shared some reels and we are sure that you will instantly fall in love with her watching the videos!

Take a look:

Divyanka and Vivek nail the ‘looking like a wow’ reel!

Here’s a Halloween special from the two who are made for each other…

Divyanka is all about self love

Doesn’t Divyanka look like a princess?

Divyanka and Vivek prove that they are not only a married couple or two people in love but also friends for life!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya TellyChakkar Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Nach Baliye 8 Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Vivek Dahiya Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reels TellyChakkar
