WOW! TKSS: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover to grace the show to celebrate Valentine's Day!

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is a very popular show on Television, and is loved by many fans. Every weekend the audiences wait for who the guests are going to be and have a lot of fun.

Bipasha Basu and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, have always set major fashion and relationship goals. The power couple has always been a fan favorite and has made headlines for all the right reasons. And it appears that the lovers haven't missed an opportunity to make us all teary-eyed this time, especially with Valentine's Day just around the corner.

"Bipasha and Karan will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show's valentine special," a source said. The power couple's chemistry has always been off the charts, and this episode is further proof of how well they complement each other. With the two of them gracing the stage, the audience is in for a real treat!"

For the special episode, Bipasha and Karan were dressed to the nines. Bipasha was dressed in a white and black printed dress by Ak-ok, which she paired with a cape. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of boots and a pair of long earrings. I Love Pero caught up with Karan Singh Grover, who looked as woke as ever in baggy pants, a white shirt, and a blue jacket.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Weekends on Sony TV.

