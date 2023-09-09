Wow! TMKOC fame Priya Ahuja Pregnant with second baby?

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Ahuja is a well known face on Indian Television. She was seen playing the character of Maddy aka Madhura in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress who became a household name with the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has now surprised her fans.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Priya Ahuja on the roles she has done so far in her career: I have ended up playing the hero's sister in many shows and I am glad I'm doing it in Ghum as well

Looks like Priya and her husband Malav Rajda are expecting their second baby. The speculations began when she re-shared a picture on her Instagram story. Interestingly it is the same picture that she shared during her first pregnancy announcement. The picture in question is the couple holding little shoes while holding each other’s hand. Priya has also tagged her husband in the post.

This picture has definitely sparked pregnancy rumors and it has now gone viral with many saying that Priya and Malav are expecting their second child. The couple have yet to confirm the news of a new member’s arrival though.

Also Read-Exclusive! TMKOC’s Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja becomes part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Takes the food quiz and reveals some of her food habits, check out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaForums