Wow ! Twitter fans rejoice as they finally get a romantic MaAn scene, go Gaga over their chemistry! Check out the best reactions

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 14:38
Maan

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

Fans of the show are very attached to the couple MaAn and have shipped them together since day one.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up on his experience of working with Anupamaa's star cast, went all praises for Rupali Ganguly, says, "She comes first on the set and hats off to her as she works the most among us"

Fans of MaAn have also shown their love for the two often, on social media with edits and more. 

A very recent romantic scene in the show is giving Anupama fans a lot of joy because they finally got to see Anupama and Anuj in a very light-hearted moment just like old times.

Fans are really overjoyed and they are taking to Twitter to share their favourite reactions here:

 

 

While fans are ecstatic that Anupama and Anuj are getting closer, the drama in the show is getting intense.

A big ruckus will take place in the Kapadia House where Anupama will slap Adhik without batting an eyelid. 

Anupama will not tolerate Pakhi's immature behavior when she thinks Adhik’s violence is his way of loving her.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: What! Anupama slaps Adhik for manhandling Pakhi


 

Anupama Star Plus Vanraj Anuj Rupali Ganguly Kinjal Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Rajan Shahi Maan Sagar Parekh Choti Anu Anupama New Twist anupama new promo TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 14:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show and Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"
MUMBAI :  Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
KYA BAAT HAI! Udaariyaan actress Alisha Parveen aka Aliya's throwback audition video will stun you
MUMBAI: Colors' show Udaariyaan recently went through a generation leap. The makers had introduced a leap last year...
RIP! TV actor Pawan passes away at 25 due to heart attack in Mumbai
MUMBAI :  Recently there have been many unexpected deaths due to cardiac arrests in showbiz. Unfortunately we have lost...
OMG! Adoring fans swarm Rupali Ganguly, show up in thousands to get a glimpse of Anupama herself! Check out the videos and reactions here!
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her...
WOAH! After Sunny Deol, now Rajveer Deol to clash with Akshay Kumar at the box office – Deets Inside
MUMBAI: One of the biggest box office clashes of the year happened a few days ago, when Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and...
Wow ! Twitter fans rejoice as they finally get a romantic MaAn scene, go Gaga over their chemistry! Check out the best reactions
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol, now Rajveer Deol
WOAH! After Sunny Deol, now Rajveer Deol to clash with Akshay Kumar at the box office – Deets Inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alisha Parveen
KYA BAAT HAI! Udaariyaan actress Alisha Parveen aka Aliya's throwback audition video will stun you
Pawan
RIP! TV actor Pawan passes away at 25 due to heart attack in Mumbai
Rupali Ganguly
OMG! Adoring fans swarm Rupali Ganguly, show up in thousands to get a glimpse of Anupama herself! Check out the videos and reactions here!
Aarya Bhatta
EXCLUSIVE! Aarya Bhatta on his experience working on the sets of GHKKPM: There is no culture shock of doing TV after doing other mediums, I have observed that the way we are functioning here is very close to films and OTT
Vijayendra Kumeria
EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria opens up on his new show Jahan Chaand Rehta Hai, reveals why he chose Punjab as the shooting location, says, ''I liked the vibe over there, I was not willing to do it Mumbai because the canvas will be compromised''
Bhagya Lakshmi
World Photography Day: Bhagya Lakshmi actor Mohit Malhotra opens up about the significance of capturing life's essence