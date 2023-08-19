Wow ! Twitter fans rejoice as they finally get a romantic MaAn scene, go Gaga over their chemistry! Check out the best reactions

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Fans of the show are very attached to the couple MaAn and have shipped them together since day one.

Fans of MaAn have also shown their love for the two often, on social media with edits and more.

A very recent romantic scene in the show is giving Anupama fans a lot of joy because they finally got to see Anupama and Anuj in a very light-hearted moment just like old times.

Fans are really overjoyed and they are taking to Twitter to share their favourite reactions here:

Awwwwww #MaAn babies #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia



DKp taking our Timeline way too much seriously we discussed how baby girl treats baby boy as a kid and look its here @Bernie_Aquarius @MaAn_Muse @AnujVhipped pic.twitter.com/LDL9Eq80hc — KKD (@kkd_rainbowsalt) August 19, 2023

Morning dose of their Romance Finally Room ka use krliya #MaAn were helping eo to get ready uff these two babies #Anupamaa #Anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/JJI15RHUjL — Sakshi Gupta (@sakshi__goel) August 19, 2023

While fans are ecstatic that Anupama and Anuj are getting closer, the drama in the show is getting intense.

A big ruckus will take place in the Kapadia House where Anupama will slap Adhik without batting an eyelid.

Anupama will not tolerate Pakhi's immature behavior when she thinks Adhik’s violence is his way of loving her.

