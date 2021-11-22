WOW! Udaairyaan actor Karan V Grover CELEBRATES his latest achievement by doing BHANGRA

MUMBAI: Colors' Udaairyaan has become one of the most popular shows on small screens in no time.

Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary are playing the leading roles of Fateh, Jasmine, and Tejo.

Udaariyaan recently witnessed the smashing entry of popular TV actor Karan V Grover.

The handsome hunk is seen playing the role of Angad Mann in the show and is paired opposite Priyanka.

The viewers have showered all the love and praises to Karan and lauded his stellar performance.

Karan's entry has further spiced up the drama to the next level leaving the viewers at the edge of their seats.

Angad's character has garnered Karan a huge fan following and his Instagram account is proof.

The actor has recently shared a video where he is seen doing Bhangra on the sets of Udaariyaan.

Karan captioned the picture as he expresses his happiness of clocking 500k followers on Instagram.

Take a look:

The Punjabi Munda is extremely happy seeing his Instagram family growing bigger and is hoping to clock millions of followers in the future.

Well, that day is soon going to come!

Many congratulations, Karan!

