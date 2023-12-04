Wow! Ulka Gupta brings in her birthday with a surprise from Sumbul Touqeer and other friends; grooves to Akshay Kumar’s song

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star. She made her acting debut in Resham Dankh before playing Saloni's daughter Savri in Saat Phere. She gained fame for her multifaceted role as Manu in Jhansi Ki Rani. She portrayed Ami in the Zee TV series Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She acted with Akash Puri, the son of Puri Jagannadh, in the Ramesh Prasad-produced Telugu film Andhra Pori. It became available in June 2015. In the Tollywood film Rudhramadevi, she portrayed the main character.

She was last seen winning the hearts of viewers as Banni in the popular show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Ulka Gupta who turns 26 today, brought in her birthday with her friends, including Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Riya Sharma and Anushka Merchande. Looks like the girls had a blast while they danced to Akshay Kumar’s song from his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

What’s interesting is that Ulka told her fans that her friends all gave her a surprise at midnight. They all initially said that they cannot meet her as they are very busy and just when Ulka thought she would be celebrating her birthday alone, they all showed up to make her day special and bring in her 26th birthday.

For the unversed, Sumbul and Ulka are the best of friends and are there for each other in tough times as well as good ones.

