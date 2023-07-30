Wow! Vijendra Kumeria aka Angad from Teri Meri Doriyaann opens up about working 100 days without a single day off as the show completes 200 episodes

The show recently completed 200 episodes and the lead actor Vijendra Kumeria who essays the role of Angad wrote a post of gratitude to his fans and revealed what went into making the show a success.
Vijendra Kumeria

MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has been winning the hearts of many with their entertaining storyline and amazing performances. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora. 

The show recently completed 200 episodes and the lead actor Vijendra Kumeria who essays the role of Angad wrote a post of gratitude to his fans and revealed what went into making the show a success. He shared, “Now the episodes are more interesting and pacy, and moreover, the story is a blend of drama, romance, and interpersonal relationships, and I think that is keeping the audience entertained. Hopefully the viewers will keep showering the same love, and that should reflect on the numbers in the future as well.”

He further added, “We have reached the 200-episode mark, and it is a real boost for us. We want to give the best to the audience; they have been showering us with love and appreciation since the commencement of the show, which has kept us driven and fueled us to work continuously without a day off for 100 days.”

Teri Meri Doriyaann airs only on StarPlus everyday at 7 p.m

