Wow! From Virat Kohli to Zaheer Khan, check out the Indian cricketers who own restaurants

While the former is in multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai. Nueva is in Delhi and serves South American cuisine and a curated Vegan menu.
Virat

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli, the former Indian cricket captain owns two fine dining restaurants; One 8 Commune and Nueva. While the former is in multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai. Nueva is in Delhi and serves South American cuisine and a curated Vegan menu.

Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine

Launched in 2005, the restaurant is located in Pune. The lavishing spacious place is a popular place.

Kapil Dev’s Eleven

This cricket themed restaurant is located at Patna and serves Indian, Pan Asian and Continental cuisine.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Jaddu’s Food Field

Located in Rajkot, Gujarat, the restaurant serves Indian, Thai, Chinese, Mexican and Italian cuisines.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Tendulkars 

This multi-cuisine  restaurant has many branches in Mumbai. It recently opened in two locations in Bangalore. 

Saurav Ganguly’s Souravs

Located in the heart of Kolkata, the popular eatery serves Indian and Chinese cuisines.

Shikhar Dhwan’s The Flying Catch

Located in Dubai, the sports cafe was launched in 2023. The USP about the place is it serves healthy and nutritious food to its guests.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Shaka Harry

Launched in December 2022, the restaurant serves vegan food to its guests. It recently opened a branch at the Bangalore airport. 

Virendra Sehwag's Sehwag's Favourites

The small eatery located in Delhi is known for serving Sehwag’s favorite dishes.

Suresh Raina’s Raina’s Indian Restaurant

Located in  the heart of the city of Amsterdam, the restaurant was launched in 2023 and serves  Indian gastronomic delicacies. 

