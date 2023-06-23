Wow! This is what CID fame Viivek Mashru is upto these days

MUMBAI: CID, the popular crime-solving show, held a special place in the hearts of 90s kids. Hours were spent engrossed in the mysteries tackled by ACP Pradyuman and his talented team of detectives, unraveling cases ranging from kidnappings to murders, and even those involving celebrity cameos.

The team itself comprised a diverse group of individuals. Tough guys like Daya and Abhijeet, along with the comedic sidekick Freddy, and young officers like Vivek, who fearlessly performed daring stunts to catch the culprits. While the team saw changes in its lineup of young officers, Inspector Vivek remained a constant presence for the longest period.

However, one day, Inspector Vivek decided to bid farewell to defying the laws of physics and left CID behind. Since then, we have only been able to relive his moments through reruns of old episodes. Yet, devoted fans managed to track him down and discovered that he had embarked on a new career path.

Viivek Mashru, the actor who portrayed Inspector Vivek, was selected for the role through a nationwide talent hunt. He graced the screens of CID for nearly five years before his departure. Presently, he serves as a professor at CMR University in Bangalore, where he holds the esteemed position of Director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum.

This journey began with a nostalgic tweet expressing appreciation for the actor, leading to a comment that mentioned Viivek's current occupation as a professor in her brother's college. Internet sleuths enthusiastically embarked on their investigation and stumbled upon Viivek's LinkedIn profile, which revealed that he had graduated from the University of Texas a few years ago. Prior to joining CMR University last year, he had garnered experience working in the marketing departments of various universities and colleges.

He is a professor at my brother's college now, not even kidding https://t.co/gut9qm3pHo — Monika Sharma (@hereformonika) June 21, 2023

While Inspector Vivek may no longer be engaging in gravity-defying antics, his transition into academia showcases the versatility and diverse paths that actors can pursue beyond their on-screen personas.

As anticipated, fans of the beloved television series were in disbelief upon discovering that their cherished on-screen inspector had transitioned away from acting. An outpouring of support flooded in as they inundated him with encouraging messages for his newfound career.

