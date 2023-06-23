Wow! This is what CID fame Viivek Mashru is upto these days

CID, the popular crime-solving show, held a special place in the hearts of 90s kids. Hours were spent engrossed in the mysteries tackled by ACP Pradyuman and his talented team of detectives, unraveling cases ranging from kidnappings to murders, and even those involving celebrity cameos.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 11:16
Viivek Mashru

MUMBAI: CID, the popular crime-solving show, held a special place in the hearts of 90s kids. Hours were spent engrossed in the mysteries tackled by ACP Pradyuman and his talented team of detectives, unraveling cases ranging from kidnappings to murders, and even those involving celebrity cameos.

The team itself comprised a diverse group of individuals. Tough guys like Daya and Abhijeet, along with the comedic sidekick Freddy, and young officers like Vivek, who fearlessly performed daring stunts to catch the culprits. While the team saw changes in its lineup of young officers, Inspector Vivek remained a constant presence for the longest period.

Also read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Exclusive! Falaq Naazz opens up about her expectations and how she will respond to fights in the show, says, “If someone tries to poke me and their intentions are wrong, I will react equally”

However, one day, Inspector Vivek decided to bid farewell to defying the laws of physics and left CID behind. Since then, we have only been able to relive his moments through reruns of old episodes. Yet, devoted fans managed to track him down and discovered that he had embarked on a new career path.

Viivek Mashru, the actor who portrayed Inspector Vivek, was selected for the role through a nationwide talent hunt. He graced the screens of CID for nearly five years before his departure. Presently, he serves as a professor at CMR University in Bangalore, where he holds the esteemed position of Director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum.

This journey began with a nostalgic tweet expressing appreciation for the actor, leading to a comment that mentioned Viivek's current occupation as a professor in her brother's college. Internet sleuths enthusiastically embarked on their investigation and stumbled upon Viivek's LinkedIn profile, which revealed that he had graduated from the University of Texas a few years ago. Prior to joining CMR University last year, he had garnered experience working in the marketing departments of various universities and colleges.

While Inspector Vivek may no longer be engaging in gravity-defying antics, his transition into academia showcases the versatility and diverse paths that actors can pursue beyond their on-screen personas.

Also read - Congratulations! Suhana Khan purchases her first home before the release of her debut film 'The Archies', check out the details

As anticipated, fans of the beloved television series were in disbelief upon discovering that their cherished on-screen inspector had transitioned away from acting. An outpouring of support flooded in as they inundated him with encouraging messages for his newfound career.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA

Viivek Mashru CID ACP Pradyuman Daya Abhijit Freddy Sony TV Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 11:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Prerna Runthala opens up on her character in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani’
MUMBAI: Actress Prerna Runthala is on cloud nine these days as she has finally made debut in Dangal channel’s hit show...
Shocking! "What has happened to her dressing sense" netizens trolls Kiara Advani for her dress
MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have an acting industry, over...
Exclusive! Sheetal Maulik on making an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: The creatives tried a lot to see if my role fits with the new story but it didn't work out
MUMBAI:Ever since the viewers have known about the leap happening in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, the show is...
Tiku Weds Sheru review! This Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer is the perfect recipe of bad storytelling, poor writing with complex screenplay, which lands no where
MUMBAI: Movie Tiku Weds Sheru which has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leading role has been grabbing the...
Interesting! Trailer of Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh starrer Kafas is engaging
MUMBAI: While there have been a lot of things happening on multiple OTT platforms, we haven’t seen much on Sony LIV in...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Shocking! "What has happened to her dressing sense" netizens trolls Kiara Advani for her dress
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prerna Runthala
Prerna Runthala opens up on her character in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani’
Sheetal Maulik
Exclusive! Sheetal Maulik on making an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: The creatives tried a lot to see if my role fits with the new story but it didn't work out
Manav Gohil
Exclusive! Manav Gohil approached to be a part of Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
Astha Agarwal
Exclusive! Imlie fame Astha Agarwal bags Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Vaishali Thakkar
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2’s Vaishali Thakkar roped in for Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!
Indraneel Bhattacharya
Exclusive! Imlie actor Indraneel Bhattacharya roped in for Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein post leap