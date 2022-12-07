WOW! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Hiba Nawab and Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta are childhood besties, have starred in THIS popular show together

MUMBAI: Star Plus' recently released show Banni Chow Home Delivery stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

The show which started airing recently has become everyone's favourite in no time.

Ulka's on-screen jodi with Pravisht is being loved by the fans.

Meanwhile, another TV show which is being loved by the viewers is Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The show stars Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles.

Hiba and Shaheer's fresh pairing has also worked wonders and the viewers are looking forward to seeing their romantic scenes in the show as their love story has just started.

ALSO READ: OMG! These actresses refused the role of Banni in Banni Chow Home Delivery

While both the shows are doing great, there is a special connection between Hiba and Ulka that not many are aware of.

Both the divas started their careers as child artists. Yes, you heard it right!

Interestingly, Hiba and Ulka were a part of one of the most popular shows back in 2009.

It was none other than Zee TV's show Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. Yes, that's right!

Hiba and Ulka were very young and played child characters in this show and their friendship has only grown thick with time over the years.

We came across a childhood picture of these two beauties and it is just too beautiful to be missed.

Take a look:

Hiba and Ulka have appeared in a lot of popular TV shows over the years.

Some of Hiba's notable works are Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, Jijaji Chhat Par Koii Hai, Tere Sheher Mein, and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag among others.

Meanwhile, Ulka has shown her talent in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi among others.

