Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Vrushika Mehta shares a glimpse into griha pravesh ceremony with husband Saurabh; ‘New beginnings’

MUMBAI : Famous for her outstanding performance in Dil Dosti Dance, Vrushika Mehta married her longtime boyfriend, Saurabh Ghedia, in December 2023. The couple got married in Ahmedabad. The beautiful actress, who has captured hearts on screen, recently thrilled fans by giving them a peek at her griha pravesh ceremony.

The stunning new bride used her Instagram account to post a lovely video that captured the highlights of her griha pravesh, the traditional ceremony that marks the couple's entry into their new home. Vrushika and her husband Saurabh are seen arriving at their new home.

Saurabh Ghedia matched the actress in a simple grey kurta, and the actress looked stunning in a red suit and bridal bangles. When Vrushika walks inside the house, she dances happily and holds a kalash on her head. The pair creates a Swastik symbol and does a pooja as well.

Vrushika captioned the video with the phrase "New beginnings." Social media was flooded with congratulations and well-wishes for the newlyweds from fans and well-wishers.

On December 10, 2023, Vrushika Mehta and Saurabh Ghedia posted images from their wedding to social media. The actress looked stunning during every step of her wedding. The pair posted on Instagram, wrote, "With the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, and blessings all around, we found our home in one another's hearts. Saying 'yes' became a promise for a lifetime.”

Over ten years ago, Vrushika Mehta began her professional career in the television series Dil Dosti Dance, taking over as Sharon replacing Sneha Kapoor. Many people were moved by her chemistry with Shantanu Maheshwari's portrayal of Swayam. She appeared in several television shows after D3, including Satrangi Sasural, Yeh Teri Galiyaan, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

