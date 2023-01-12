Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda reunite; Actress heartwarming gesture for her former co-star loved by fans

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: It's hard to remain calm since Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda got back together a month after YRKKH's shooting was completed. After the makers implemented a generation leap, the two celebrities, who had become the new leads in the serial instead of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, said goodbye to the show.

(Also read Exclusive! Pranali Rathod talks about the first scene with Harshad Chopda, reveals she is emotional about the character ending, and shares her experiences on handling trolls )

The production company and the channel formally announced last month that Harshad and Pranali would be leaving the show following the time shift. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new stars, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami, joined the popular serial in place of Harsh Ali. Many people were disappointed by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's departure from Star Plus' daily soap opera, and their departure raised eyebrows.

They thought that rather than making a generational jump, the creators ought to have concluded the show with AbhiRa's plot, as they thought it had potential. On Thursday, November 30, the two celebrities got back together in Mumbai, after wrapping off their filming a month earlier. For fans of Harshad and Pranali, the month concluded with a bang when their favorites got back together.

At the Maximum City roundtable, which Siddharth Kannan hosted, Harshad and Pranali got together. Ankit Gupta, Shiv Thakare, and other well-known people joined them.

While filming the interview, the two stars of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoke with the press and talked about their personal experiences. Pranali was beaming with happiness as she talked about the enjoyable interview. The actor from Barrister Babu expressed her happiness at meeting new people. The audience was moved by her kind gesture towards her former co-star.

She told paparazzi, "Bahut maza aaya. Aane se phele bahut kuch prepare kiya tha but literally, kuch bhi nahi bola. It was great meeting them, lovely people. Thank you Harshad." Her thank-you gesture to Harshad was adored by her fans.

Fans of AbhiRa in particular were enthralled with the specific section. "So happy our Abhira are back for an interview. Look at their magic. They are gems. It's Harshali's world and we are just living in it.."  tweeted one user.  "So true. Look at this guy, he is looking younger than all except Pranali. No one can convince me he is 40 (sic)," commented another.

(Also read: WOW! Not Harshad Chopda, but THIS co-star turned Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's MUSE on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai )

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
