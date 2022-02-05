Wow! Yeh Rishta's fame Pranali Rathod aka Akshara Goenka hits a Milestone on Instagram

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Pranali Rathod is winning the hearts of the audience with her performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. She is playing the role of Akshara Goenka in the show. Moreover, she is paired opposite Harshad Chopda. Pranali started her career as a model. Later on, she debuted in the television industry appearing in the show Pyaar Pehli Baar aired on Zing. Moreover, she played the character of Suman in the Tv show Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki aired on Zee TV. Her chemistry with Kinshuk Vaidya was much loved by the audience. Pranali is also seen doing the cameo and lead role in the show like Barrister Babu and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. Fans are totally crazy for her beauty and a million-dollar smile. The actress has hit a milestone of 1million followers on Instagram. All the near and dear ones from the industry are pouring congratulatory messages for the actress. But her co-star Harshad Chopda who plays the character of Abhimanyu in the show has to shred a hilarious congratulations message for her that is unmissable. Take a look at the picture below.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com