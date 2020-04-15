Writer, poet and rapper, Yashraj Mehra releases debut EP, ‘Aazad Hu Mein’

MUMBAI: 20-year-old young and dynamic rapper Yashraj Mehra released his first-ever EP, Azaad Hu Mein consisting of three soulful songs Azaad Hu Mein, Sote Raho, and Kaise Badlenge? The theme of the EP revolves around resolving the inner conflict first, in order to fight the world in any given situation.

“‘Azaad Hu Mein’ is a very personal project as I shed light on a number of instances and situations I’ve faced mentally and emotionally in my own life. I have portrayed them with some of the most unfamiliar yet familiar sounds. I have kept the lyrics simple that justify my message”, said Yashraj.

Inspired by Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino’s creative intellectuality, Yashraj inspires him to do more and not restrict himself to one specific creative field. According to him, the same narratives get monotonous and he believes it’s his duty to not let that happen and not stick to a cookie-cutter formula.

Talking about his EP, he added “The word “Azaad” impactful enough to portray an entire country’s freedom struggle but also articulate enough to describe what goes on in the mind of a middle-class boy who wants his art to be his voice”

His verses have garnered support from artists like superstar DJ Marshmello, DIVINE, Lost Stories, Zaeden, Ritviz and more.

Yashraj has even collaborated with Zaeden and Lost Stories for a remix of “tere bina” and performed along with them at Vh1 Supersonic (India's most premium music festival) and IIT Mood Indigo (#1 College fest in India).

Stream / Download: https://ffm.to/azaadhumein