YAY! This actor is back on the sets of Woh To Hai Albelaa after several days and we can't keep calm

Rajan Shahi's Woh To Hai Albelaa is working wonders ever since it has been launched on small screens. Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Kinshuk Vaidya, and Rachi Sharma play the lead roles.

 

MUMBAI : Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The show hit on the TV screens from 14th March onwards and it is working wonders ever since then. 

Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Kinshuk Vaidya, and Rachi Sharma play the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Pallavi Pradhan, Suruchi Adarkar, Somesh Agarwal, Mehul Buch, Nayat Bhatt, Sucheta Khanna and Vaishnavi Ganatra are seen in supporting roles. 

Apart from all the above actors, Aparna Dixit is also seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

The actress is shown as Shaheer aka Kanha's love interest. 

We all know that Aparna had to take a sudden break from work after she was diagnosed with chickenpox. 

However, after almost two weeks of break, the actress is now healed and ready to be back on screen. 

Aparna shared a picture from her vanity and we can clearly see her excitement about getting back on the set. 

Take a look:

Aparna is extremely dedicated to her work and there is no doubt about it. 

The actress' character which started on a positive note has now totally changed and the viewers are loving her transformation. 

Now that Aparna is back, she will create another dhamaka in the show.

Kanha and Sayuri's life is all set to witness a storm soon with Anjali's entry. 

How excited are you to see Aparna back on small screens? What twist will her re-entry into the show bring? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

