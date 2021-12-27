YAY: Karan Kundrra goes down on his knees; finally PROPOSES to Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: TejRan shippers are on cloud nine with the fact that Karan has finally acknowledged his feelings for Tejasswi after 12 weeks. They are celebrating the same expressing their happiness on the Twitter handle.

On Sunday, the Christmas celebrations continued as the contestants turned Secret Santa for each other. Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa made them open their secret Santa gifts. However, before that, Nora made Karan confess his feelings to Tejasswi. Initially, they played a game of eating sour candy together. Karan was all game for it, while Tejasswi was a little shy. However, they sportingly did the task not once but twice. Karan then FINALLY proposed and confessed his feelings to Teja in front of everyone.

"Mujhe nahi pata tha ek ladki mere zindagi mein itne saare differences laa sakti hai. (I never knew that one girl can bring so many differences in my life.) I really didn’t know that one person can make such a big difference in my life. These 12 weeks that I have spent with you have been the best 12 weeks of my life. I have never felt like this before, this intense, this madness, this craziness, never! So this one’s for you and I need a Yes," Karan added. He went down on his knees and gave her a rose.

How happy are you for the couple?

CREDIT: Bollywood Life