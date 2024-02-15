Yay: Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw gets its launch date!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television. There are many shows which are in the pipeline and while many have launched, some are in the process of being introduced.

Colors is all set to launch a new show titled Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw.

The show will be produced by Panorama Entertainment and they have produced many successful shows and movies.

The new offering revolves around Mangal (Deepika), the ultimate multitasker, juggling the roles of a daughter, wife, and daughter-in-law while also raising her younger sister, Lakshmi (played by Sanika Amit).

This is the first project that Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw have signed as they were on a long break from work. Ishq Subhan Allah actress Urvashi Upadhya is set to play a significant role in the upcoming show, and joining her is Shubham Dipta, according to recent reports.

We exclusively reported that Gayatri Soham, who is currently seen in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, is also on board for the show. Gayatri will be seen as the antagonist in the serial.

Well, now Colors has released a promo of the show and has announced that the show will go on-air from February 27 at 9:00 pm.

