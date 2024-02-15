Yay: Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw gets its launch date!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 17:21
Mangal Lakshmi

Colors is all set to launch a new show titled Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw.

Colors is all set to launch a new show titled Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Babul Bhavsar roped in for Colors TV's next by Panorama entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”

The new offering revolves around Mangal (Deepika), the ultimate multitasker, juggling the roles of a daughter, wife, and daughter-in-law while also raising her younger sister, Lakshmi (played by Sanika Amit).

This is the first project that Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw have signed as they were on a long break from work. Ishq Subhan Allah actress Urvashi Upadhya is set to play a significant role in the upcoming show, and joining her is Shubham Dipta, according to recent reports.

We exclusively reported that Gayatri Soham, who is currently seen in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, is also on board for the show. Gayatri will be seen as the antagonist in the serial.

Well, now Colors has released a promo of the show and has announced that the show will go on-air from February 27 at 9:00 pm.

Take a look:

How excited are you for Deepika Singh’s comeback and her fresh pairing with Naman Shaw?

Let us know your views on the promo in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Hilarious! Jhanak's Krushal Ahuja shares a funny video where his co-star gets scolded due to him, find out what happened

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects.

TellyChakkar Mangal Lakshmi Mangal Lakshmi promo Deepika Singh Naman Shaw Panorama Entertainment Sanika Amit Ishq Subhan Allah Urvashi Upadhya Shubham Dipti Gayatri Soham
