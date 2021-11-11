Yay! My mom really likes Meisha, I am planning to introduce them in the next ten days: Ieshaan Sehgal

MUMBAI:Ieshaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer fell head over heels in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15.

They have been voted out of the show. The couple fell for each other inside the Bigg Boss house and, incidentally, both Miesha and Ieshaan were evicted from the Salman Khan show over the same weekend.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ieshaan confirmed that his family likes Miesha, adding that he plans to make his sister and mother meet Miesha soon.

“Yesterday, I had a word with my sister and she said ‘I want to speak with Mimi (Miesha) and they had a chat. I also talked to mom and she told me they really likes Miesha. It is nothing like they do not like her or won’t accept her. In fact, I am planning to make my mom and sister meet Miesha in the next seven to ten days. Everything is going fantastic," he told Hindustan Times.

After Rajiv Adatia joined Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card entry, he told Ieshaan that his family won't approve of his bond with Miesha Iyer.

Credit: HT