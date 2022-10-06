Yay! Naagin 6 fame Zeeshan Khan aka Renaksh Nevla welcomes this special member into his family

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Zeeshan Khan is one of the most popular and talented actors in the industry. His distinct sense of style has a huge following. He made his acting debut as Subho Ghosh in the television serial Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Many followers have undoubtedly been impressed by the lad's fashion sense! The heartthrob is presently starring in the hit serial Naagin 6, and people have indeed praised his work in Colors' show.

Now, Zeeshan Khan has welcomed a new member into his family.

He took to his social media, uploaded a video, and captioned it as, "Say hello to my furry friend. Also this is the first ever ive edited a video, i think editing skill is kinda decent!"

Have a look!

Well, many friends of Zeeshan like Ali Merchant and fans have commented on the same.

Congrats, Zeeshan!

