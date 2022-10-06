Yay! Naagin 6 fame Zeeshan Khan aka Renaksh Nevla welcomes this special member into his family

Zeeshan Khan has welcomed a new member into his family. 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 04:30
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

Also read: Exclusive! “I honestly sat and figured out how to portray this role in a psychotic way”, Zeeshan Khan on playing negative role in Naagin 6, and more

Zeeshan Khan is one of the most popular and talented actors in the industry. His distinct sense of style has a huge following. He made his acting debut as Subho Ghosh in the television serial Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Many followers have undoubtedly been impressed by the lad's fashion sense! The heartthrob is presently starring in the hit serial Naagin 6, and people have indeed praised his work in Colors' show. 

Also read: Super Hot! Take a look at Zeeshan Khan's exquisite collection of jackets

Now, Zeeshan Khan has welcomed a new member into his family. 

He took to his social media, uploaded a video, and captioned it as, "Say hello to my furry friend. Also this is the first ever ive edited a video, i think editing skill is kinda decent!" 

Have a look! 

Well, many friends of Zeeshan like Ali Merchant and fans have commented on the same. 

Congrats, Zeeshan! 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Latest Video