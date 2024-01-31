Yay: Netizens ECSTATIC as Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrate two years of togetherness!

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the hottest couples on television.
The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell head over heels in love with each other. They have been painting the town red with their love since then. Tejasswi and Karan have a massive fan following on social media and they often keep sharing pictures, posts and videos on their handles to keep their fans clued in with all what they are upto. (Also Read: Aww! TejRan fans go crazy seeing the lip lock between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and fill social media with special messages for the actors)
They have a lot of admirers who trend them with the hashtag of TejRan.
The two have completed two years of their relationship and netizens are celebrating this beautiful moment of when the two fell in love and entered a commitment.
Take a look at what the netizens have to share!
From them saying it's there most favourite love story to planning a future a forever together they have come a long way, feel netizens
From them saying it's there most favourite love story to planning a future a forever together they have indeed come a long way humari boat sail ho gayi haaye— Muskan Bapna (@MuskanBapna3) January 31, 2024
Touchwood
EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN
TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER@kkundrra @itsmetejasswi #TejRan pic.twitter.com/T3SyZoAgU0
Fans are manifesting their love story to a happily ever after
Two years to my two most adorable souls coming out of BB and being them being in love— Raksha Sriram (@tejukaranbday) January 31, 2024
The 7:30 AM story to 3:00 PM ajeeb dastan story and then the beautiful spotting video
Manifesting a forever for them#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/9BS3UuEmZc
Social media users are in awe of them and cannot have enough of #TejRan moments!
2 years to my 2 of the most fav stry— MANIFESTING TEJRAN MARRIAGE 2024 (@happy_soul_101) January 30, 2024
I don’t think anything can beat these 2
One at 7A.m n other 3
Ps-i miss them #TejRan pic.twitter.com/wWNNd6tLN1
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s followers wish that they get married in 2024
31st jan 2022#TejRan pic.twitter.com/Id0UPANSKf— y_j (@yj_153) January 30, 2024
There are many netizens who are enjoying and recalling their favourite Bigg Boss 15 moments
Those Golden memories of bb15 @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi— SharminTejRan TK(@SharmintejranTK) January 22, 2024
Manifesting Their lifetimes togetherness
Gd night #Tejran #karankundrra #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/nQXkk9J1AJ
Don’t the two look adorable? Show your love for Tejasswi and Karan in the comments section below! (Also Read: Wow: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look like a dream couple as they pose for pictures at the beach wedding in Goa! (View Pics))
