Yay: Netizens ECSTATIC as Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrate two years of togetherness!

The two have completed two years of their relationship and netizens are celebrating this beautiful moment of when the two fell in love and entered a commitment. Take a look at what the netizens have to share!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 11:20
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the hottest couples on television.

The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell head over heels in love with each other. They have been painting the town red with their love since then. Tejasswi and Karan have a massive fan following on social media and they often keep sharing pictures, posts and videos on their handles to keep their fans clued in with all what they are upto. (Also Read: Aww! TejRan fans go crazy seeing the lip lock between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and fill social media with special messages for the actors)

They have a lot of admirers who trend them with the hashtag of TejRan.

The two have completed two years of their relationship and netizens are celebrating this beautiful moment of when the two fell in love and entered a commitment.

Take a look at what the netizens have to share!

From them saying it's there most favourite love story to planning a future a forever together they have come a long way, feel netizens

Fans are manifesting their love story to a happily ever after

Social media users are in awe of them and cannot have enough of #TejRan moments!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s followers wish that they get married in 2024

There are many netizens who are enjoying and recalling their favourite Bigg Boss 15 moments

Don’t the two look adorable? Show your love for Tejasswi and Karan in the comments section below! (Also Read: Wow: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look like a dream couple as they pose for pictures at the beach wedding in Goa! (View Pics))

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

About Author

About Author

