Yay: Netizens ECSTATIC as Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrate two years of togetherness!

The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell head over heels in love with each other. They have been painting the town red with their love since then. Tejasswi and Karan have a massive fan following on social media and they often keep sharing pictures, posts and videos on their handles to keep their fans clued in with all what they are upto. (Also Read: Aww! TejRan fans go crazy seeing the lip lock between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and fill social media with special messages for the actors)

They have a lot of admirers who trend them with the hashtag of TejRan.

The two have completed two years of their relationship and netizens are celebrating this beautiful moment of when the two fell in love and entered a commitment.

Take a look at what the netizens have to share!

From them saying it's there most favourite love story to planning a future a forever together they have come a long way, feel netizens

From them saying it's there most favourite love story to planning a future a forever together they have come a long way, feel netizens

Fans are manifesting their love story to a happily ever after

Two years to my two most adorable souls coming out of BB and being them being in love

The 7:30 AM story to 3:00 PM ajeeb dastan story and then the beautiful spotting video

Manifesting a forever for them#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/9BS3UuEmZc — Raksha Sriram (@tejukaranbday) January 31, 2024

Social media users are in awe of them and cannot have enough of #TejRan moments!

2 years to my 2 of the most fav stry

I don’t think anything can beat these 2



One at 7A.m n other 3

2 years to my 2 of the most fav stry

I don't think anything can beat these 2

One at 7A.m n other 3

Ps-i miss them

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s followers wish that they get married in 2024

There are many netizens who are enjoying and recalling their favourite Bigg Boss 15 moments

