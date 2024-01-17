Yay! Netizens rejoice as Chiku finally gets married to Esha in Star Plus’ Pandya Store

It seems that all will fall into place and the Pandya’s will get the first beloved ‘bhabhi’ of the house as Chiku will tie the knot with Esha.
Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Pandya Store currently showcases a high voltage drama.

The show recently completed 1000 episodes and the audience cannot have enough of the twists and turns that the show has to offer. While Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav play the leading characters of Dhaval and Natasha, Sahil Uppal and Surabhi Das play Chiku and Esha respectively. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Suhani's Emotional Gamble Forces Dhawal into Marriage)

The track features a high voltage drama where Sandip is seen kidnapping Natasha and hence Dhawal halts his wedding. On the other hand, Chiku hopes that Natasha is alright and wants her presence in his marriage.

On the other hand, Dhaval is seen getting nervous as the wedding time is getting closer. He will go to Suhani’s room and tell her that he cannot marry her as he is in love with Natasha. Suhani is trying to emotionally blackmail him.

Now, it seems that all will fall into place and the Pandya’s will get the first beloved ‘bhabhi’ of the house as Chiku will tie the knot with Esha. Roshan Kapoorr who plays the role of Rishank in the show put up a picture confirming the same. Priyanshi, as Natasha is also present in the frame so it seems that Dhaval’s problem will be solved too!

Fans of the show were extremely happy and were rejoicing as the picture went up.

Take a look:

Here are the comments:

(PICs)

Now isn’t that sweet? (Also Read: Star Plus Show Pandya Store Completes A Milestone Of 1000 Episodes, Rohit Chandel Shares His Excitement On The Feat!)

How excited are you for the track ahead? Show your love for Pandya Store in the comment section below!

