Year Ender 2022: Check out the list of characters who deserved better in 2022!

MUMBAI : The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and offscreen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Many new television shows went on air this air and many went off the air, some long-reigning shows stayed at the top. And a lot of new shows with new pairings and new casts also premiered this year, and with that, a few new actors made their television debut.

On shows we connect to a lot of characters, some we hate, some we love and with some, we have a love-hate journey. But what happens when you connect to a character and they do the get the story ending they deserve, sometimes they are the purest of characters who play the role of catalyst and they just remain at that.

These actors leave a mark and even though they only enter the show to serve a purpose, there are many who deserve better.

Here are the characters that deserved better on the shows in 2022:

Angad Maan from Udaariyaan

Karan V Grover’s portrayal was nothing short of charismatic and it reminded us about how we love the actor. We get that Fateh and Tejo were destined to be together but a part of us wishes that Angad got better treatment as well.

Agastya from Banni Chow Home Delivery:

Making a rockstar entry in our list is Agastya aka Arjit Taneja. This character that started as an anti-hero became very lovable in the end and we wish he had gotten a happy ending atleast.

Krishh from Bade Acche Lagte Hai:

Yeah, we understand that Ram and Priya are meant to be together but Krish is hands down one of the best characters in the show, he clearly was in love with Priya but for the sake of Pihu and Priya and Ram, he left his feelings aside and focused on helping Priya selflessly, we wish that he had a gotten a love interest of his own.

Shivina from Bade Acche Lagte Hai:

We know now that Shivina’s death had to serve as the cause for Pihu’s entry but Shivina did love everyone, sure she was immature but she was learning, she was not as evil as Shubham or Nandinim who used her death as an excuse to do whatever they wanted.

FateJo, Rusha, Aryalie:

Making an honorable mention are three couples, who tragically passed away and made way for a generation leap and while two of these couples' actors moved on from the show, one stayed back starting fresh with new roles on the same show. But we still think that these couples deserved better.

These actors and these characters have made a place in the hearts of the people and we would be happy to see spin-offs from these shows.

