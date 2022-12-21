Year Ender! Here are 5 characters and love stories that really deserves a spin-off, check it out

MUMBAI: There have been shows that started this year and even went off-air. At the same time, there are also many shows that are doing well. One thing common in all these shows is that the audience didn’t just like the leads of the show but also had a liking and curiosity for some other characters and other love stories.

There have been times when some characters sadly ended but the audience really wanted to see more of their personal story. There have also been times when some love stories didn’t have enough screen-space and the audience could not see more of it even though they clearly wanted to.

As the year 2022 is coming to an end, we bring to you some characters that deserved a spin-off.

1. Agastya from Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus)

Agastya, played by Arjit Taneja, was a character that started off on a rough note as he had a negative perception towards Yuvan. However, as the show progressed, people witnessed the other side of the character.

The audience didn’t just witness the caring side but also how there are so many shades of love where one shade, carried by Agastya, was of sacrificing nature.

As the character left for the well-being of other characters, the audience really felt his pain. The fan base was so good that some of them even thought of seeing the character having his own show where he finally gets the love that he deserved.

2. Angad Maan from Udaariyaan (Colors TV)

Karan V Grover’s presence alone in the show gave a different hype. Karan played the role of Angad Maan. Angad was a grey shade character and he surely created his presence in the show’s storyline.

As Karan V Grover announced his exit, there was in outburst of fans requesting for him to not leave the show. We think that with the kind of fan base the character had created for itself, he really deserved a spin-off where the fans could satisfyingly see how the character gets back to his original nature.

3. Mukku aka Malvika from Anupamaa (Star Plus)

One of the most favourite characters of the show was Malvika, Anuj’s sister. Her entry in the show was hugely appreciated and the show gained a lot of TRP with the character’s sequence.

Malvika showed a lot of shades from bright to dark. Her absence from the show was not really sitting well with the audience and they were happy when she re-entered during Anuj and Anupama’s wedding sequence. However, Aneri Vajani, who played the character, announced her exit and the fans couldn’t hold their emotions.

There was big part of those fans who really wanted more of Malvika, her love story and most importantly, her success.

4. Shalu and Ayush from Bhagya Lakshmi (Star Plus)

Shalu (played by Munira Kudrati) and Ayush (played by Aman Gandhi) really stole a lot of attention as their budding love story is attracting a big part of the audience.

Surely, the show is going well and the characters are enjoying a smooth and fun progress in their story. However, the viewers have a complaint that they want to see more of the love birds and some also want a separate serial where they can see how their love story takes the main stage.

5. Barkha-Manna-Ishaan from Appnapan (Sony TV)

Barkha (played by Shraddha Tripathi), Manna (played by Mehak Ghai) and Ishaan (played by Suvansh Dhar), really hyped the show. Unfortunately, their love story couldn’t save the show from ending but it surely left a lot of hearts broken and curious as the viewers really wanted to see the love story progress. While there were some rooting for Barkha and Ishaan, there were also some who rooted for Manna and Ishaan. However, they all wished for the trio’s love story to have the main stage as it really carried the potential to give butterflies to everyone. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen so.

Tell us which character’s spin-off did you ask for?

