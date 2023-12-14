Year Ender Special: Biggest controversies that made headlines in 2023!

MUMBAI : Controversies and entertainment go hand in hand. There are a lot of actors who have been in the news for all the right and the wrong reasons. While some actors shot to immense fame with their professional stints, some came out and washed their dirty laundry in public thereby making solid headlines.

However, as they say, any publicity is good publicity!

As the year comes to an end, we take a look at the biggest controversies that surrounded 2023!

Take a look:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

The couple participated in Bigg Boss 17 and shocking truths about their relationship came open like a can of worms. From Vicky claiming that Ankita does no work to him indirectly stating that she has married him only for financial security and Ankita going on to mention that Vicky did not come home for a year after their fight, a lot has been in the buzz.

Uorfi Javed’s verbal argument

Uorfi got into a heated exchange of words when a man at the airport commented on her sense of dressing while she was getting papped at the airport. At that moment, Uorfi was wearing a green backless dress.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani

Among the many allegations and mudslinging that happened between Rakhi and Adil, Rakhi claimed that Adil was a domestic abuser and that she maintained a smile in front of the media but in reality, she was never happy.

Sheezan Khan gets bail

Tunisha Sharma, co-actress of Sheezan committed suicide by hanging herself inside her vanity. Reports claimed that she was unhappy and insecure in a relationship with Shezaan and hence the latter was arrested. However, he has been released on bail.

