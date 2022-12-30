Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Nayan and Samrat Introduce the Newest member of the team, see who it is

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

The cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein too shares a lot of tidbits about their lives and what goes on bts on sets.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Sargun and we can see that Abrar is introducing a new member on the set.

Check it out!

While the new member scared us a bit, we would like to know what is your take on her? Will you like to see more of her scenes in the upcoming episodes?

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nayan enters Samrat’s room and they both get into an argument over whose room it is. Soon, Nayan realizes that she exchanged her key-card with another girl and that’s how she ended up in Samrat’s room.

While Nayan decides to get out of the sticky situation, Samrat stops her saying that she ruined his mood and the entire evening and won’t let Nayan off the hook so easily. He corners her and asks her to say why she thinks he must’ve invited the girl in his room.

