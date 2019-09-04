Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Natasha claims Raman to be her husband; Ishita tries to convince her that he is Raman

MUMBAI: Santoshi makes Ruhi’s favourite halwa puri as she’s soon going to be married. Aliya tries to make Ruhi stay calm for 15 minutes for her face pack to dry up but Ruhi gets impatient and smells delicious halwa being cooked. As Santoshi arrives there with the halwa puri, Ruhi excitedly removes the face mask to have it. Later at the engagement, Karan gets impatient to see Ruhi so Bala teases him. Arijit also arrives there before the engagement begins. He sees the priest and decides to talk to him. As the priest goes into the kitchen to wash a utensil, Arijit follows him there. Yug sees Arijit there and asks him if he needs anything. Arijit pretends to be there for some water so Yug helps him out and he doesn’t get a chance to talk to the priest. The engagement commences and Sudha performs the rituals followed by Karan and Ruhi exchanging rings. Yug takes pictures of the family.



Later, the priest asks the family to sit for the veneration. Santoshi wants Ishita and Raman to perform the veneration but Ishita suggests to let either Karan and Ruhi or Yug and Aliya to sit for it. Finally, she agrees and sits for the veneration with Raman. As they’re performing the veneration a woman named Natasha interrupts it and claims Raman to be her husband. Everybody gets astonished as to what Natasha is saying. Raman tries to make her understand but she holds his hands and asks what she did wrong that made him go away. Ishita also tries to convince her that this man is Raman Bhalla. Natasha tells everyone that he is her husband Shardul who had gone missing a few months ago. She also tells them that she sent a priest at their house to confirm Shardul’s identity as she had been in depression after he left.



Arijit realises that Natasha was the patient sharing the room with his daughter. Natasha’s brother also arrives there. Arijit clicks a photo of them and asks Bhuvan to find out more about them. Meanwhile, Sudha stops Natasha from creating more drama and asks her to leave before they throw her out. Natasha is adamant and announces that she wouldn’t leave without her husband. She gets emotional and runs to the kitchen and grabs a knife to threaten everyone. Everyone tries to calm her down. Then she threatens to kill herself if they take away her husband from her. Natasha’s brother grabs the knife from her hand and scolds her. She faints and falls on the floor while Arijit leaves.