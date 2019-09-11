Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Natasha's shocking announcement baffles Raman and Ishita

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in high on drama. Raman is recovering from the accident. He has a new identity now, and initially, no one believed that he was the real Raman, but just when they were convinced, Natasha made her entry and claimed that he was her husband Shrudal.



Raman and Ishita are already facing trouble, and things are getting worse as Natasha is all set to play her game.



Arjit is helping Natasha in her ugly game Sunil.



Natasha unveils that she had bought a house in the same society and will now stay in front of them.



Raman and the Bhallas are shocked.



It will be interesting to see how Raman and Ishita will solve this problem.