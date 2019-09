MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new twists and drama.



Raman and the Bhallas are fed up of Natasha.



Raman is not ready to tolerate her, but he now has a plan to get Natasha out of their lives.



Raman plans to pretend to be Shardul for Natasha and decode why she is doing this.



Raman will go to meet Natasha show his loving and caring avatar.



This angers Ishita, and she lashes out at him, but thus is all a part of Ishita and Raman's plan.