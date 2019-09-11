Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Real reason behind Natasha wanting Raman revealed

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Natasha worries Raman by calling him her husband Shardul.



Natasha does not love Raman but wants him to fulfill her greedy motive.



Natasha was involved in diamond smuggling and has kept the same in Shardul’s face-locked safe.



Now, Natasha wants Shardul back in her life so that she can open the safe and turn rich quickly.



It will be interesting to see what Natasha does next.



Will Ishita believe Natasha’s claims?