Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Yug to learn about Arijit's reality?

13 Sep 2019 03:28 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama.

Raman has a new identity.

Natasha and Arijit are causing a lot of confusion for the Bhalla family.

Natasha claims that Raman is her husband Shradul.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Raman, Ishita, and the Bhalla family are troubled over the game that Natasha and Arijit are playing with them.

Raman is all set to pretend to be Shardul for Natasha and dig out the truth.

Meanwhile, Yug is in action mode to find out about Natasha's illness.

Instead, he is close to finding Arjit's secret about his daughter Neeti.

Will Yug and the Bhallas find out about the reality of Arjit and his conspiracy?

