Yeh Hain Mohabbatein famed Aayush Shrivastav all set to make his comeback after 5 years

The actor who hails from Indore had taken a break to focus on his dad's business. The actor's dad needed help and since Aayush had prior experience he decided to help him out and took a break from acting.
Aayush Shrivastav

MUMBAI :Handsome actor Aayush Shrivastav has impressed fans with his performance in shows like 'Yeh hai Mohabbatein', 'Peshwa Bajirao', 'Jodha Akbar' and many more. The actor who has played memorable roles in these top shows has been missing from the scene for the last five years. The actor is now all set to make a comeback.

The actor who hails from Indore had taken a break to focus on his dad’s business. The actor’s dad needed help and since Aayush had prior experience he decided to help him out and took a break from acting. He said that since he is not from a filmy background, he also needs a backup and thus has kept his business as the next best option.

Aayush is now all set to make his comeback with films in Tollywood and Bollywood. 

Aayush meanwhile seems to be open to all mediums be it movies, Tv or OTT. His fans will surely be happy to see him in many projects. 

Are you excited to see Aayush as well?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

