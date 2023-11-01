Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th January 2023 Written Episode Update: Akshu and Abhi’s Shimla trip

MUMBAI :The Episode starts with Akshu coming home. She says shoes have come instead the saree. She takes the packet. Abhi comes home and sees Aarohi. They discuss work. She says I will be okay if you don’t like this list, you are the senior, you will decide, I won’t take it personally. He asks what Manjiri told. She says I won’t take it on my heart, I m not waiting for anyone in my life, my life’s priorities is only Ruhi, Ruhi is happy with us, so I m happy, I will talk to Manjiri. He says this list is perfect. She says you should to go to Shimla conference, I don’t think Parth can handle it. He says Ruhi has exams. She says its UKG exams, Ruhi is my priority, I won’t go leaving her. He goes. She says I wish your priority never changes about Ruhi. Parth prepares for the meeting. He says sorry mom, I can’t handle this conference, I lost my sleep. Mahima says you are getting a chance to prove yourself. Parth says I can’t do this, Abhi will go in my place. She argues with him. Anand looks on and goes to Abhi. Mahima asks Parth to keep his responsibility. She says Aarohi has seen Shefali, so mend your ways. Parth says I will see, but I m not going to Shimla.

Abhinav cleans his car. A girl comes and asks him to look after his life well. He says don’t tell that Neela Amma told me. She says I m her granddaughter. She asks him to marry Akshu. She jokes. She says don’t hide your feelings from Akshu, go and say I love you Akshara ji. He asks her to be quiet. She says don’t wait more, when you say this, it will become the right time, just go and tell her, bye. Abhi checks Ruhi’s notes. Anand comes. He says you have handled everything so well in the past 6 years, you didn’t let Ruhi miss her dad, you have become dad in true sense, so a father is talking to you today, Parth can’t go in the conference, you have to go, Parth can’t handle this, I know him, he is nervous. Abhi says but Ruhi… Anand says talk to Ruhi and see, she will understand. Ruhi comes and says I understood, mum told me that poppy isn’t taking his imp classes because of my exams. She says you are not 5 years old, I can’t come with you always, so say hi to Shimla from my side. Abhi asks sure. She says sure. Anand says Ruhi gave the permission, now poppy has to go. Mahima argues. Ruhi says she is always angry. Anand says Parth refused, so why are you angry on Abhi. Abhi says Parth and I will go together. Mahima says no, you will go alone, don’t make excuses next time. She goes. Anand asks Abhi to drive slow. Ruhi prays that Abhi’s trip is amazing. Abhi says it will be amazing now. Akshu and Abhir study together. She says your studies are better than my law studies. He says don’t worry, I will come first, you focus on your studies, go and wash your face.

Akshu says don’t know what will happen, but I have to get a new degree and face the world. Abhinav comes. He gets tensed. Abhinav says I got a utensil for making jams at 40% off price, don’t scold me. She says I don’t scold always. She checks the utensil and says its good. Abhinav says no confidence, no victory. He says I want to talk. She asks him to say. He says actually, I couldn’t tell you till now, I had courage then lost it, I feel I should dream according to my status, but now I have dreamt it, we are middle class people, Amma and Muskaan encouraged me to tell you, so I thought to say. Akshu asks him to say clearly. He says I m not able to say clearly, this husband and wife drama, if you want, its fine if you don’t want, but if you want, can we really become husband and wife. Akshu smiles and says yes, yes, yes. He asks what, you have no problem. She says I was waiting, finally, deal done. He says I was scared, its good. She says its amazing. She removes the ear buds and says I got a call, I will put my jams stall. He sees her. He says its amazing news. She says victory dance, I was waiting for this day. He says I know this happiness, we will go there in daytime. She says this time, I won’t let my dreams stop. Abhi calls Rohan. Rohan says I m here. Abhi asks did you get ready this way for a conference. Rohan says I will change in the hotel. They sit in the car. Abhi gets Ruhi’s call. He says Rohan will drive, and we will study, open your books.

Abhinav, Akshu and Abhir load the things in the car. Muskaan says we have to print some stickers. Abhinav says I will get it. Muskaan says big doctors are coming in the surgeon’s conference, we have to send personalized gifts for them, it will be double sale. She shows the list. Abhinav asks Akshu to check. Akshu sees Abhi’s name in the list. She says we won’t go to Shimla. Everyone gets puzzled. Abhir asks why won’t we go, what happened, come. Abhinav asks what happened, don’t worry, your jam is world famous, why don’t you want to go. Akshu scolds him and says I m really sorry, we can’t go, please keep the things back in the house. She goes.

