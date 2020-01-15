Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14 January 2020, Written Update: Vedika cuts her wrist

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television soap opera. The story of Naira and Kartik has been entertaining audience. The show currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles.

The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns. Here’s an update for all those who missed the latest episode. The episode witnesses how Naira and Kartik hug each other upon meeting. Naira says she wants to tell him something. Kartik asks her and Naira reveals the truth that Vedika has cheated on them. Everyone gets shocked to learn that Umesh has donated his kidney to Naira. Naira tells them that Vedika and Pallavi did this together so that they could have a deal with Kartik to not leave her.

Naira tells everyone about the Dargah incident that was intentionally planned by Vedika so that she can delay the divorce. Kartik yells on Vedika after hearing this and Vedika starts crying. Kartik says that he will be no more indebted by Vedika and now no one can separate him from Naira and Kairav. Vedika cuts her wrist and tells Naira that she will never let Kartik go from her life and that she can go to any extent to get him.

She says she has already sent a suicide note to Pallavi in which it is written that both Kartik and Naira are the reasons for her suicide. Naira shouts at Vedika and then suddenly her dream ends. Vedika asks Naira that is she was dreaming about Kartik. Vedika tells Naira that she brought Karthik there for Kairav.

The curtains suddenly fall over Naira and Kartik post which she gets worried while recalling the Dargah accident. He runs to her asking if she is fine and hugs her. Kartik offers to take her to the doctor but Naira denies. Samarth and Gayu play a game with til and papad in which Gayu breaks them in equal parts. Manish sees the papad and remembers how Kartik called him Papad instead of Papa.

Naira calls Naksh and tells him about Vedika leaving with Kartik. Naksh tells her that he didn't find anything. Thereafter, the competition of flying kites begins. Naira thinks that Vedika can really do something wrong. Kartik gets a call post which he seems too shocked. Gayu tells them that maybe he is worried because of office work. Vedika says that she will ask him about the same. Seeing Kartik's anger Suwarna says that it's something big. Dadi thinks that maybe it’s because of Vedika. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?