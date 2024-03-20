Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pratiksha Honmukhe’s STEAMY PICTURES which steal the limelight!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 13:29
Pratiksha Honmukhe

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The daily soap is currently under a lot of scrutiny by the media as there are many changes which are taking place on the show. The serial has introduced four generations and a new cast was introduced as Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe in the leading roles. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe shares a cryptic post after being fired from the Rajan Shahi show)

While Pratiksha will surely be missed as her stint as Ruhi comes to an end, we browsed through her social media profiles and noticed that she has some very attractive, sensual and bold pictures on her handle.

Today we browse through Pratiksha’s hot pictures that will steal the limelight!

Take a look:

Pratiksha looks extremely sexy in the traditional outfits as she flaunts a deep plunging neckline!

Here’s another candid pose where she poses exposig her side profile and well shaped midriff

Pratiksha looks graceful as she flaunts her sexy back

I can’t deny your desire, reads Pratiksha’s caption on the picture flaunting her side breasts

Pratiksha takes the sex quotient a notch higher with her violet tube gown with a high slit. Her cations that picture as ‘I will have gratitude for the little things even while I wait for the bigger things to fall in place’

Doesn’t Pratiksha look absolutely stunning? Show your love for the actress in the comment section below! (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai FAN FICTION: Manisha shows an ARROGANT Sanjay and Kajal their right place; wins over the audience’s hearts!)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus TellyChakkar Samridhii Shukla Shehzada Dhami pratiksha honmukhe Pratiksha Honmukhe hot pics Pratiksha Honmukhe bold pics Ruhi
