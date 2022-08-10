Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara accepts the relationship between Aarohi and Abhimanyu?

The current track follows how Akshara has returned to Udaipur for Mimi’s birthday and this has let a wave of happiness into the Goenka family who are very happy to see her after all these years and meet Abhir and Abhinav.
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara. After Neil’s death, the show took a leap where Akshara left the house and gave birth to Abhir. Now Akshara is back in the house and things are getting more intriguing.

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is getting spicier with each episode.

On the other hand, Manjari is much too upset with the return and can’t let everything change in her family with Akshara’s return. She wants to announce Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s wedding in front of everyone and as part of the celebration, she does so too.

This news shakes everyone up.

Further, a picture has surfaced that has us in a tizzy and we wonder if Akshara has accepted Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s alliance.

In this picture, we can see Akshara applying what can be seen as Tilak on Abhimanyu’s forehead, while Aarohi is sitting next to him while Abhinav, Muskan and Swarna are present at the site too.

This has us thinking if Akshara has thus accepted her sister and ex-husband’s union. This makes us intrigued about the upcoming track and what changes are expected in the equations of Akshara, Aarohi and Abhimanyu.

What do you think about this track and what do you think about this situation in Akshara’s life?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

