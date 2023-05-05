Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: BIG TWIST! A Legal BATTLE ahead for Akshara, who will win Abhir’s CUSTODY; Akshara or Abhimanyu?

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara. The show recently followed the track of Neil dying and Akshara being blamed for his death and her miscarriage. However, a new character is introduced in Akshara’s life- Abhinav and it is interesting to see how Akshara’s life will turn out. The current track follows how Abhimanyu learns that Abhir is his child and wants to be part of his life.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: INTERESTING! What could be Manjari’s reaction when she finds out Abhir is Abhimanyu’s son? Here’s what we think could happen

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is gearing up for some more twists ahead. After Abhimanyu learned that Abhir is son, he was devastated and at the same time, devastatingly happy to have a son.

While Akshara has maintained that Abhinav has the right to be his father, Abhimanyu can no longer ignore his connection to Abhir. Now, in a big twist, Manjari has learned that Abhir is Abhimanyu’s son and wants him to be part of her family.

She announces to the Goenkas that Akshara has been lying to them for years now and Manjari may not be interested in their family matters, but she wants her grandson.

As per the new promo, she hands over legal papers to Akshara.

This ascertains that a legal battle is in the near future for Akshara to win Abhir’s custody. Abhimanyu wants to be part of his child’s life and Akshara can’t lose Abhir either.

What will happen now?

Will Akshara fight the case herself and use her LAW knowledge for the same?

Do let us know your views in the comments below!

Also read:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhinav fumes in anger as Abhimanyu takes Abhir with him

Disclaimer: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.



