Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update, check out! We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and now, Akshara resides with Abhinav in Kasauli.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hera Mishra aka Ruhi shares a special bond with her Poppy aka Harshad Chopda, here’s proof

MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show.  The show is currently following the third generation.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show along with the plot of the show and love to gather little tidbits from the lives of their favorite TV stars.

We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and Akshara resides in Kasauli with Abhinav and Abhir.

Now, we came across a bts post close to the show.

Ruhi is Neil and Aarohi’s daughter but in Neil’s absence, Abhimanyu has taken up the role of a father-figure in her life and she calls him her – Poppy.

Hera seems to have become a favorite of her co-stars and has shared an adorable post with Harshad from the sets of the show!

Check out!

So, did you enjoy the video?

What do you think of Ruhi and her Poppy’s bond?

Share your views with us in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhinav has connected the dots between Akshara and Abhimanyu’s connection and confronts Akshara on the same. He doesn’t find his place to confront but Akshara gives him that right.

He will be of the opinion that Abhimanyu should get to meet Abhir. We see that while Abhimanyu apologized to Akshara for bringing up Seerat’s death, Akshara rejects all his apologies and spews out all the pain she carried for months.

