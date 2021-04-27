'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Kartik and Sirat are finally engaged

MUMBAI: Since the day Sirat, a boxer, entered Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", the audience wanted her and Kartik to come together, so much so that they even nicknamed them Kasir. And after much struggle, convincing and some emotional drama, Kartik and Sirat are finally engaged.

But guess who is left heartbroken, it's Ranveer.

While all this was happening, Ranveer was also present at the venue, and he saw all of it first hand. He realised his love for Sirat much after he escaped from their wedding, and seeing her with Kartik just broke his heart. He runs from the venue and meets with an accident.

Will Sirat get to know about Ranveer? Will he confess his love for her? Will Kartik get to know about Ranveer and Sirat? To know what happens next keep watching "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.