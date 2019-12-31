Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik begs  Vedika

MUMBAI: The episodes began with, Kartik asks the doctor to meet Naira, doctors agree and tell change go. whereas; everyone is worried about Kairav and Vansh.

Staffs ask Bhabhima to go and tells that they will take care of children. Whereas, they think maybe they went to a party. Everyone goes for the tests. Vedika says please, let me go. Manish asks her to go.

Kartik goes to Naira. He sees her and cries. He says what will I tell Kairav about you. Vansh and Kairav ride their cycle and follow the car.

Kairav says we are coming to surprise everyone. Kartik sits talking to Naira. He says we will marry today, everything will go fine, why did you spoil things by coming in front and saving me, promise me you won’t be taking a long break, you can’t get rid of me, you can’t cheat me, you have to come back for me and our child.

Naira talks in sleep and says Kartik, you have to give medicines to Kairav.

Kartik says he would be finding you.

Vansh asks Kairav to drive slow, the road has much traffic, we will reach with them. Kairav says we will surprise them. Vedika prays for Naira.

She says I just wished that the divorce doesn’t happen, Naira saved my life, I didn’t wish this to happen.

Dadi comes and scolds her. She says if Kartik and Kairav’s happiness is lost because of you, then you will be dead for us. Pallavi looks on. Manish goes to call Kartik.

Kartik asks Naira to get up when he asks her. Manish says the doctor is calling, maybe to tell about the donor. Everyone waits for the doctor and talks about the donor match.

The doctor comes and says sorry; none from the family got the kidney match.

Kartik says we have many contacts, we will arrange it. Doctor says listen to me, we found the door. They ask where the donor is.

Dadi says we are ready to give money to that person, tell the name. Pallavi says Vedika. They all get shocked. Kairav says they have gone ahead.

Staffs see the light intent and say kids are inside playing.

Kairav says to do something; I have to go to the party.

The doctor says I hope they convince Vedika soon; else our hard work will go in vain. Kartik holds Vedika’s hand and takes her.

Everyone talks about Vedika is only one who’s Kidney is matched. But everyone also gets hesitate that, will Vedika will sacrifice for Naria. Kartik asks to Vediak and begs for the help.

He says we have less time, I want to ask you, will you give your kidney to Naira, just you can save Naira now, no one else, tell me will you do this favor, I don’t need anything except my Naira, tell me, Kairav needs her, will you save Naira. Vedika says yes and cries. He looks at her.