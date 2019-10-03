News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik tells Naira he will fight legally for Kairav’s rights

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Oct 2019 11:51 AM

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Naira attempts to stop Vedika from committing suicide and makes a startling decision. Later, an enraged Kartik decides to confront her. Kartik lashes out at Naira for taking a decision to move Kairav. Naira tried to pacify an infuriated Kartik but he was too angry to listen to her. Naira tells Kartik that Kairav will only stay with his mother. Kartik tells Naira that he wanted to have his child near him but not at the cost of her love for him. Kartik tells Naira that he did not want to separate Naira from Kairav but he will fight legally for Kairav’s rights. While he would let Kairav stay with Naira, he wanted to take all the legal rights of his child and the power to make decisions for his life. 

Kartik shares his pain with Manish and asks him whether what he demanded from Naira was fair. Manish tells Kartik that he was right in wanting to stay with Kairav and he should not feel guilty. On the other hand, Naira tells Naksh that Kairav is only person, around whom her life revolved but she knew Kartik’s demands were justified. Naira wanted to leave, so that Vedika gets an opportunity to start her marriage with Kartik. Kartik tells Manish to hire the best of lawyers, so that they could win Kairav’s custody. 

Naira requests Naksh to find her the best lawyer to fight the case Kartik was insisting on starting. Naksh thinks of the lawyer Damini, who would understand what Kairav meant to Naira and was sure that she could win the case for Naira. Here, Manish also suggests the same lawyer to Kartik and scheduled an appointment with the lawyer the next day. Naksh also connected with her secretary and scheduled an appointment with Damini.

