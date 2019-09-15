News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Luv and Kush blame Kartik and Naira for parents' divorce

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Sep 2019 08:20 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for high-voltage drama and twists.

Kartik and Naira unveil a shocking secret about Akhilesh in front of the family.

Surekha is shocked and takes an extreme step. She decides to divorce Akhilesh.

Soon, Luv and Kush return to Goenka house from their hostel and get a shock.

The twins, who are now teenagers, are badly affected by this news.

The two used to once admire Kartik and Naira but now hate them and blame them for their parents' separation.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira handle this situation

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's...

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Neha Marda
Neha Marda

past seven days