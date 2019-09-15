Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Luv and Kush blame Kartik and Naira for parents' divorce

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for high-voltage drama and twists.



Kartik and Naira unveil a shocking secret about Akhilesh in front of the family.



Surekha is shocked and takes an extreme step. She decides to divorce Akhilesh.



Soon, Luv and Kush return to Goenka house from their hostel and get a shock.



The twins, who are now teenagers, are badly affected by this news.



The two used to once admire Kartik and Naira but now hate them and blame them for their parents' separation.



It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira handle this situation