News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira and Vedika's big fight for Kartik to pose new problems

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 05:55 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is seeing the Teej celebrations of the Goenkas and Singhanias.

In the meanwhile, Kartik and Naira's romantic dance performance leaves Vedika green-eyed.

Vedika is unable to bear Kartik and Naira's increasing closeness.

Kartik is also confused between Vedika and Naira.

Naira falls sick and faints. Thus, Kartik makes her drink water.

Kartik then questions her about fasting for him, but Naira denies this.

Shockingly, Vedika witnesses the moment and is heartbroken because of Naira's interruption in first Teej with Kartik.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira, Vedika, Kartik, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days