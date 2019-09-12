Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira and Vedika's big fight for Kartik to pose new problems

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is seeing the Teej celebrations of the Goenkas and Singhanias.



In the meanwhile, Kartik and Naira's romantic dance performance leaves Vedika green-eyed.



Vedika is unable to bear Kartik and Naira's increasing closeness.



Kartik is also confused between Vedika and Naira.



Naira falls sick and faints. Thus, Kartik makes her drink water.



Kartik then questions her about fasting for him, but Naira denies this.



Shockingly, Vedika witnesses the moment and is heartbroken because of Naira's interruption in first Teej with Kartik.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.