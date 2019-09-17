News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira tries explaining the situation to Vedika

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Sep 2019 06:41 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase high-voltage drama.

Vedika catches Naira and Kartik hand-in-hand inside the car.

She is furious on seeing Kartik and Naira together and feels like the former is cheating on her.

Vedika does not try to get to know the entire matter but just suspects their relation.

Post returning home, Vedika starts banging the utensils in the kitchen and shows her frustration to Naira.

Naira tries to correct Vedika and rectify her mistakes.

Naira makes Vedika understand that whatever she saw was not the truth.

Will Vedika understand Naira?

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash

