Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira tries explaining the situation to Vedika

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase high-voltage drama.



Vedika catches Naira and Kartik hand-in-hand inside the car.



She is furious on seeing Kartik and Naira together and feels like the former is cheating on her.



Vedika does not try to get to know the entire matter but just suspects their relation.



Post returning home, Vedika starts banging the utensils in the kitchen and shows her frustration to Naira.



Naira tries to correct Vedika and rectify her mistakes.



Naira makes Vedika understand that whatever she saw was not the truth.



Will Vedika understand Naira?