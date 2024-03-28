Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe bids adieu as Ruhi; says ‘It was not a character but an EMOTION...’

Pratiksha had a lot of comments on her social media handle who stated that she did not value her work among many other trolls, the actress has finally come out in the open and without mentioning any names, has taken to her social media handle to post how Ruhi will be her most cherished character in the show.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The daily soap is currently under a lot of scrutiny by the media as there are many changes which are taking place on the show. The serial has introduced four generations and a new cast was introduced as Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe in the leading roles. 

As we had reported earlier that Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated from the show for unprofessional behaviour where the producer of the show Rajan Shahi came on the sets and gave them only 15 minutes to leave the sets of the show.

Well, Pratiksha had a lot of comments on her social media handle who stated that she did not value her work among many other trolls, the actress has finally come out in the open and without mentioning any names, has taken to her social media handle to post how Ruhi will be her most cherished character in the show.

She mentioned that Ruhi was not just a character but an emotion to her. She recalled her first day of shoot when it was the first time she had faced the camera and understood the power of an artist. Pratiksha also shared that through the journey she met some good and some people who did not understand what it means to be human. She bid adieu by stating that she will forever be grateful for getting the opportunity as she learnt alot of things professionally and personally.

Take a look at her post:

 

 

Tell us how much you will miss watching Pratiksha as Ruhi in the comment section below!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 16:18

