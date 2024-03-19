Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe shares a cryptic post after being fired from the Rajan Shahi show

Actress Shruti Ulfat, who plays the role of Vidya Poddar in the show has revealed that despite repeated warnings, Pratiksha and Shehzada continued with their bad behaviour.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 13:37
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are in shock. Recently the male lead Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were sacked from the show. While Shehzada Dhami played the role of Armaan Poddar, Pratiksha was in the part of Ruhi Goenka (the sister of Abhira). The duo were reportedly accused of making unpleasant demands and showing a lot of arrogance on sets of the show.

Also Read- Were Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe told about their exit before the whole cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Amidst this controversy, actress Pratiksha shared a cryptic post on her social media page. She shared a quote of Hindi film actress Priyanka Chopra that read, “Courage comes from knowing your truth and standing up for it. Only then it is special”

Actress Shruti Ulfat, who plays the role of Vidya Poddar in the show has revealed that despite repeated warnings, Pratiksha and Shehzada continued with their bad behaviour. She said, “It will be a lesson for all the actors who disregard their work and take things for granted.”

Also Read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: REALLY! Abhimanyu and Akshara want to reconcile?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

