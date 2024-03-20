Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi’s daughter Ishika’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for Pranali Rathod as her reel crosses 1 million views!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and long running shows on television.

The show has taken a third generation leap and soon a new star cast has been introduced as the fourth generation. (Also Read: What! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod share on-set mishap during Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot)

The previous track had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as lead roles and their pair was loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following. Pranali Rathod became a household name through this serial and her character Akshara Goenka is loved by the fans.

The chemistry that Abhimanyu and Akshara became a craze on social media and they are seen as one of the iconic on screen pairs of television.

Pranali has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online.

Pranali often keeps sharing fun reels, videos and pictures of herself on social media and it was recently that she shared a reel of herself which the fans fell in love with!

The particular reel has crossed a million views on her social media handle not infact producer Rajan Shahi’s daughter, Ishika also complimented her. She commented on the reel saying ‘Omg Stop’.

Take a look: (Also Read: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal their experiences of working with different production houses )

Doesn’t Pranali look gorgeous?