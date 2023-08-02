Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Nisha Nagpal reveals the Difficulties that co-star Ami Trivedi faces, check out

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show.  The show is currently following the third generation.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show along with the plot of the show and love to gather little tidbits from the lives of their favorite TV stars.

We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and Akshara resides in Kasauli with Abhinav and Abhir.

Now, we came across a bts post close to the show.

Nisha Nagpal who essays the character of Shefali has shared a clip from the set that shows co-star Ami Trivedi in an intense discussion with a staff on set.

Check out!

These are the difficulties that Manjari has to face!

So, did you enjoy the video?

What do you think of Nisha and Ami’s bond?

Share your views with us in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhinav has connected the dots between Akshara and Abhimanyu’s connection and confronts Akshara on the same. He doesn’t find his place to confront but Akshara gives him that right.

Aarohi has landed in the hospital as she was accidentally electrocuted and is undergoing treatment. Akshara is soon going to find out about this.

